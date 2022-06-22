Medical practitioner harps on need for engagement of family doctors

Chairman of the Society of Family Physicians of Nigeria (SOFPON), Osun State chapter, Dr Tunde Afolabi, has harped on the need for engagement of family doctors in the society.

Afolabi stated that family physicians are contributing immensely to the are contributing to healthcare service delivery in the society.

He stated this in Osogbo recently at a ceremony to mark the 2022 Edition of the World Family Doctors Day.

“Family doctors work so hard to restore the health of our patients. Family medicine is a medical speciality within primary care that provides continuous and comprehensive health care for individuals and families of all ages and gender.

“Family doctors always play an important part in everybody’s life, when you need help related to your health, you rush to frontline doctors.

“Recently, the world has seen how Family Doctors are contributing towards promoting healthcare delivery in the society.

“During the COVID19 pandemic, we were at the forefront of fighting for the lives of infected and uninfected people, even when we were not well appreciated by the Government and the society at large.”

He said the world family doctor day was 1st declared by WONCA and celebrated on May 19, 2010.

Afolabi stated that it had been celebrated every year since then to highlight the critical contributions of family doctors to the health of individuals and families.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Ekiti poll: Election free, fair, candidates should accept outcome ​― Observer groups

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.Court vindicates Warri chief Court vindicates Warri chief