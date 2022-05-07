Good food, great drinks at GTCO Food and Drink Festival

Street food, international cuisines, indigenous drinks, finger foods, fresh farm produce, and many more were the foods and drinks on display at the GTCO Food and Drink Festival powered by Guaranty Trust Holding Company.

The annual exhibition and sales event really came back with a bang after a two-year break as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, as there were over 150 vendors on ground to satisfy everyone’s cravings.

The three-day event started on April 30 and ended on May 2, 2022, and was held at GTCenter, Oniru, Lagos State. It had 15 masterclasses from world renowned chefs, over 140 free retail stalls showcasing different food and state-of-the-art play centre for kids.

Some vendors at the event were Ibadan Amala Skye, Glover Court Suya, Dundu Nation, Hans and Rene, Sooyah Bistro, to mention a few.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Segun Agbaje noted that the event was aimed at seeing retail customers who also own small businesses thrive by giving them opportunities to connect with consumers from around the world.

The event was truly an experience as people trooped out in numbers to witness the event which has been tagged as Africa’s biggest Food and Drink Festival and also taste never-eaten-before foods.





Check out some of the pictures of foods from the event.

PHOTOS: Gtbank (Instagram)

