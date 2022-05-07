2023: Age can’t prevent my ability to serve at the Senate — Dozie Nwankwo

A member representing Njikoka/ Anaocha and Dunukofia Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives and Senatorial aspirant for Anambra Central, Hon. Dozie Ferdinand Nwankwo has disproved notions that his young age would be a barrier to his performance if elected to represent his people at the Red Chamber in the 2023 general election.

Speaking to journalists, in Onitsha, Anambra State, on Saturday, the seating lawmaker urged the people to look beyond his age and focus on the dividend of democracy he would bring to his Constituency when he gets to the Senate.

Nwankwo boldly stated that he is not going to Senate to learn legislative duty but to expand his vision for his Constituency and continue the good work he has been doing for his people as an experienced lawmaker.

”Constitutionally, I am qualified. I am a ranking lawmaker. I know all the intricacies and I have brought good things to my people in the little opportunity I was given.

“As for competency, I have it. for experiences, I have it. For capability, I am capable. So, what else?

“That I am too young doesn’t mean that if I go to Senate, I would not represent my people well and get their fair share. No, it is a wrong perception. Is it when you bring an old man to represent you at the Senate he would represented well ? No, youths are the leaders of tomorrow and I strongly believed that if my people support me and give me mandate, I would do more work for them more than I have done,” Hon. Nwankwo declared.