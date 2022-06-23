2023: ADP national chairman announces treasurer as running mate

National Chairman of Action Democratic Party (ADP) and presidential candidate, Engineer Yabagi Yusuf Sani, has announced the party’s national treasurer, Pastor Okey Udo, as his running mate ahead of next February’s general elections.

Engineer Sani made the disclosure on Thursday at the ADP national secretariat in Abuja.

He said the choice of Udo was informed by his loyalty to the party and competence for the office.

He said: “The choice of Pastor Okey Udo as my running mate in the 2023 presidential election was based on our desire to enhance prospects of the ADP at the polls. From among the many eminently qualified members of the party, Pastor Okey Udo was unanimously chosen by all in the selection panel in recognition of his outstanding qualities which include, a track record of dedicated and selfless commitment to the party over the years.

“With the comportment and dispositions of someone who lives true to his calling as a cleric, Pastor Okey Udo, as the National Treasurer of the party, has the uncommon traits of prudence, probity and honesty in the management of the finances and other assets in his custody. In a climate where brazen corruption and mindlessness looting of the nation’s treasury has become endemic, Nigerians of his discipline and integrity have become rare and precious commodities to be treasured, encouraged and elevated to positions of leadership.

“Beside his outstanding contributions to the growth and expansion of our great party, Pastor Okey Udo was also selected to go on the presidential ticket in recognition of his demonstrated attributes of patriotism and nationalist outlook in line with the vision and mission of the ADP of having a united and a virile Nigeria built on the pillars of democracy, equity and equality.

“With educational qualifications obtained from reputable institutions from within and outside the shores of Nigeria, Pastor Okey Udo will be going to the office of the Vice President of the country with the benefits and assets of a wealth of exposure, experience and landmark accomplishments as a successful entrepreneur and key player in the corporate world.”

In his acceptance speech, Udo thanked Engineer Sani for the confidence reposed in him and promised to live up to the expectations of the party faithful.

He appealed to the party supporters not to waver in their determination to achieve victory for the ADP.





“For recognising and singling me out of the multitude of options available to him, I thank, very immensely, our indefatigable, visionary, dynamic and motivational leader, National Chairman and the Presidential standard-bearer of our party, the ADP, His Excellency, Engineer Yabagi Yusuf Sani.

“Your Excellency Sir, I have come a long way with you, working under your able leadership in our chosen project of building a credible political vanguard based on the genuine foundation of democracy, national integration, unity, peace, security, stability and prosperity of our beloved country.

“Having worked at close range with you and, for as long as all these years, I am one among the several others, who can bear testimony to your rare attributes of a quintessential pan Nigerian with the unquestionable credentials of a true patriot. May the Almighty Father continue to bless you, guide you and crown your efforts and struggles with victory in the critical presidential election in the year 2023.

“To the eminent men and women in the National Working Committee, NWC and the National Executive Committee, NEC of our great party, the ADP, I thank you for the love and confidence you have again shown to me by unanimously supporting my selection as the party’s Presidential Running Mate.

“Very conscious of the adage that ‘to who much is given, much is expected,’ I wish to, however, implore and crave the unrelenting support of all in the leadership of our great party. This is because of the obvious fact that, the task ahead is way beyond the capacity, abilities and wisdom of any one individual. All hands must be on deck, even as I reaffirm my dedication to the course of our great party as we go into the very decisive electoral contests a few months from now.

“To the over four million card-carrying members and teeming supporters of the ADP, as always, I appreciate and extol your dogged spirit, your enduring faith, your patriotism and sacrifices made through the years that have nurtured our party from infancy to the towering colossus that it has become today on the nation’s political landscape. I am only to appeal to you that, at this stage of the struggle, if we desire to have the gold medal at the end of the day, we must remain resolute, keep up the tempo and the steam with which we have run a long and challenging Marathon race.

“From the East to the West, from the South to the North and in every nooks and crannies of the country, Nigerians are craving and clamouring for a change in the character and textures of their political leadership. Weary and heavy-laden, the people are groaning and seeking for salvation from the agonies of unprecedented poverty and insecurity that have enveloped the nation under the reigns of the PDP and the APC from the beginning of the ongoing 4th Republic, twenty-two years ago to date.

“The elections of 2023 is a watershed in the political trajectory of Nigeria because our people will be having another opportunity of democratically taking their destiny into their hands through the ballot box. By their decision, our compatriots will be charting a new course of history as well as, making a choice between advancement and retrogression. Our great party, the Action Democratic Party, ADP must be conspicuously and powerfully available as the Credible Alternative platform.”