Ike Ekweremadu, wife remanded, to re-appear in court July 7

Ike Ekweremadu, 60, and his wife Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court in west London earlier on Thursday.

The 15-year-old alleged victim has been taken into care. The Met Police said agencies were working to support him.

The court heard that Mr Ekweremadu, who is both a politician and a barrister, was deputy president of the Senate.

The defendants live in Nigeria but have family in London, magistrates were told.

Both are accused of conspiracy to arrange and/or facilitate the travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

The pair were asked by the clerk for their address, to which they both replied: “Nigeria”

The court heard the prosecution needed permission to proceed because of jurisdiction issues.

Prosecutor Damla Ayas told the court: “In respect of these offences the (UK) Attorney General’s consent is required and the Crown require 14 days for that to be obtained.”

Most of the alleged offences took place in the UK, magistrates heard.





The Ekweremadus, who were arrested two days ago, have been remanded in custody to appear at the same court on 7 July.

(BBC)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

In a country where economic deficit and unemployment have become the order of the day, conceptualizing a business idea in Nigeria and subsequently starting it can be likened to a goldmine which offers an opportunity for people to tap into a better livelihood.

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…

Lunatics Have Taken Over Affairs Of Nigeria ― Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has decried that lunatics have taken over leadership positions in the country and have held the country to ransom.

Obi also said that over 70 per cent of politicians in Nigeria today should not be in politics and need to be flushed out.