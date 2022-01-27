Ekiti 2022: Fayose’s man, Bisi Kolawole, wins PDP primary

THE anointed aspirant of former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, for the 2022 governorship election in the state, Bisi Kolawole, has emerged winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election held on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Bisi Kolawole, a former Commissioner for Environment in the state, who hails from Efon-Ekiti, in the Central senatorial district, polled 671 votes to defeat his closet aspirant and former governor, Segun Oni, who garnered 330 votes.

Other contestants of the Ekiti PDP primary were former deputy governor, Professor Kolapo Olusola- Eleka, who scored 93 votes; Kayode Adaramodu, 10 votes; Lateef Ajijola, one vote; Biodun Olujimi, who had earlier pulled out, got two votes; Wale Aribisala, 56 votes and Deji Ogunsakin, six votes.

The chairman of the primary election committee and governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, who announced the results at about 9:00 p.m., commended the aspirants and other stakeholders in the state for the successful completion of the exercise.

YOU CAN ALSO READ THIS FROM TRIBUNE ONLINE: Security arrest student with amulet under school uniform in Ogun

Bisi Kolawole advised all the defeated aspirants to close ranks and accept the outcome of the election, saying the PDP must approach the June 18 election with unity of purpose towards achieving victory.

“Going by the Constitution of our party, Olabisi Kolawole, having scored the simple majority votes, is, hereby, declared winner and returned elected,” the governor said.

Speaking, Kolawole, a former House of Assembly member, commended the leadership of the party for providing a level-playing ground for all aspirants, saying the exercise was devoid of any violence or compromise.

He called on other contestants to work together with him in winning the governorship election for the PDP, saying, “I will deliver Ekiti for PDP.”

He said: “Let me commend someone who is a good coach who discovered me. He might have seen something in me or read my antecedents. He is a wizard. “I thank him for willingly giving me his endorsement, making me the winner of this primary. The person is former Governor Ayodele Fayose.”