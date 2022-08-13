Celebrity birthdays August 13: Eva Alordiah, Maikori, Alan Shearer celebrate today

August is indeed filled with celebrations of birthdays of many famous people around the world and this weekend is no exception. Here are some celebrity birthdays for August 13.

Elohor Eva Alordiah (born 13 August 1989)

She is better known as Eva Alordiah or simply Eva, is a Nigerian rapper, entertainer, make-up artist, fashion designer and entrepreneur. Since her breakthrough into the Nigerian music industry, Eva has garnered several awards including one Nigeria Entertainment Award from four nominations, and one Eloy Award.

Audu Maikori (born 13 August 1975)

He is a Nigerian lawyer, entrepreneur, social activist, public speaker and creative industry expert. He is the co-founder and Executive Vice Chairman of the Chocolate City Group the mother company of leading African record label Chocolate City Entertainment. He is well known as the founder of Chocolate City.

Alan Shearer (born 13 August 1970)

He is an English football pundit and retired football player and manager who played as a striker. Widely regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation and one of the greatest players in Premier League history, he is the Premier League’s record goalscorer. He was one of the first two players inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame in 2021.

Eme Ikwuakor (born August 13, 1984)

He is an American actor. He is best known for his roles in Ink (2009), Extant (2014), and Gorgon in Inhumans (2017). Eme is a triplet, one of six siblings (five brothers & 1 sister), born in Arvada, Colorado and the son of Nigerian parents. In addition to Ink, he has been featured in the films “Concussion” (with Will Smith) “Murder in the Dark,” “Not Safe for Work,” and “The Outlaw Johnny Black” opposite Michael Jai White.

Sebastian Stan(born August 13 1982)

He is a Romanian-American actor. He gained recognition for his role as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe media franchise as the Winter Soldier, beginning with 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. He went on to play the part in the films Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019); and the miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021).

