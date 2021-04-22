2021 World Earth Day: Ikeazor calls for restoration of natural resources

As Nigeria joins the rest of the World to mark the 2021 World Earth Day, the Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor has called for the use of Natural resources as a panacea for environmental sustainability aimed at scaling up efforts in preservation and restoration of the natural ecosystems to mitigate climate change.

The World Earth Day is celebrated every 22 April annually, and this year’s commemoration marks 50 years of the modern environmental movement started in 1970 that gave a voice to an emerging public consciousness about the state of our planet.

To this end, Sharon Ikeazor in a statement from the ministry, noted that “it is a day that stimulates worldwide awareness of climate change and the environment and should therefore enhance stronger government political commitment and massive public action to address all environmental issues.”

According to the Minister, climate change represents the biggest challenge to the future of humanity and the life-support systems that make our world habitable.

She disclosed that to mark the event here in Nigeria, the ministry like last year amidst the Covid-19 pandemic will continue to focus on issues that enhance sustainable environment.

“We will focus on inspiring, sensitizing and enlightening Nigerians to take action to mitigate on climate change in line with this year’s Earth Day theme – “Restore our Earth.”

Against the backdrop that COVID-19 has been reported to be a zoonotic disease that passed from animal to human, Ikeazor opined that this is the time to re-evaluate our interaction with nature and adopt the one world one health approach.

She said the Federal Government has scaled up its commitment to taking action to mitigate, adapt and promote the capacity for resilience to the impacts of climate change in the country through the ratification of the Paris Agreement by Mr President, strengthening existing institutional framework to ensure effective coordination of climate change activities and other actions.

According to her, the Nigerian government, in fulfilment of the Paris Agreement, has developed a draft Sectorial Action Plan (SAP) for the implementation of the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).

She said: “We are currently reviewing the National Policy on Climate Change for more effectiveness with readiness for Nigeria’s National Adaptation Plan Framework for Climate Change (NAPs – Framework).

“Also, there is a sustained effort to sensitize the citizenry to adopt clean technologies to meet Nigeria’s emission reduction target; even as we have developed the National Forest Reference Emission Factor Level (FREL) and submitted it to the UNFCCC.

“As we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, now is the times to place priority on environmental sustainability to enable us build a healthier, more sustainable future,” she stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Is Where It Is Now Due To Leadership Of Family, Friends, Acquaintances Rather Than Ability To Deliver ― Jonathan

Former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has opined that Nigeria is where it is today because of leadership of family and friends, acquaintances rather than ability and capability to deliver.

I Slept With My 12-Yr-Old Daughter Because My Wife Is No Longer Attractive To Me, Man Tells Police

A 49-year-old man, Ubong Akpan, is now in the net of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his 12-year-old daughter.

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…