2021 UTME: JAMB suspends use of USSD code for checking of results

By Clement Idoko - Abuja
Registrar of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation has suspended the use of USSD code for checking of 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination results because of challenges being experienced by the candidates.

The Board has accordingly, issued new directive to candidates on how to check their UTME results.

Head of Media and Protocol of JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Saturday said given that the result checking on USSD code 55019 is saddled with some challenges, candidates are henceforth “to visit JAMB portal to check for their 2021 UTME result.“

The statement read: “It has come to the attention of the Board that the result checking on USSD code 55019 is saddled with some challenges.

Consequently, the Board hereby directs all candidates to visit the JAMB portal to check for their 2021 UTME result. Each candidate is to follow these simple steps.

(a) Visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng

(b) On the menu bar, click on efacility

(c) On the page that shows up, click on UTME 2021 Main Results Notification Slip

(d) Enter your registration number and click the button Check My Result.

“Candidates can check their results from anywhere there is internet access, checking by USSD code 55019 is suspended.”

