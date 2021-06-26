NDLEA rehabilitates 45, arrests 83 suspects in Sokoto

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Sokoto State command, has disclosed that not less than 45 residents were rehabilitated within the first six months of the year 2021.

Mr Abdul Abdullahi, the NDLEA Commander in Sokoto while addressing a press conference on the commemoration of the International Day against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking in the state also revealed that no fewer than 83 suspects related to drug abuse were arrested in the process.

Abdullahi said that the command in the period under review achieved the seizure of 51.688 kilograms of Cannabis, 8.891 kilograms of psychotropic substance and 3.21 liters of Codeine syrup.

“In the area of rehabilitation, a total of 45 clients were rehabilitated and counselled within the period under review,” he said.

The Commander, also said that the 2021 International Day against drug celebration in Nigeria is very unique.

“This is in the sense that a new National Drug Control Master Plan 2021-2025 was unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari, and standard policy and practice guidelines for NDLEA counselors was also launched.

“Moreover, this year’s theme, ‘Share Facts on Drugs, Save lives’ underscores the importance of factual information in the overall thrust against controlled substances.

“Facts are the vital cogs of evidence based prevention, treatment and care interventions and other pertinent strategies that shape the global poise to the illicit drug phenomenon.

“The intensification of efforts against the menace of illicit drugs reminds us all of the imperative to play our traditional roles as parents or community leaders or religious leaders to ensure healthy living and a safer community in a balanced environment,” he added.

Abdullahi further said that the theme for this year specifically called on the people to pay attention, learn more, share correct information on illicit drugs and take appropriate action to ensure a safer society.

He solicited for public engagement to end the ugly trend of drug abuse and illicit trafficking, while appreciating the state government support to the command.

“The state government support has demonstrated strong political will to squarely address the issues of drug abuse especially as its link to security in the state.”

Abdullahi further called on the government to pass track the formation of State Drug Abuse Control Committee in order to align with the National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP) to access the benefits there in.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE