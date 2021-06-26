Monarchs critical to success of ongoing operations to end insurgency — COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya has stated that the Northeast traditional leaders were critical to the success of ongoing operations to end Boko Haram insurgency and terrorism in the troubled zones.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday by the Deputy Director Public Relations,Operation HADIN KAI, 7 Division Nigerian Army/Joint Task Force (North East) Colonel Ado Isa.

According to the statement, COAS made this known during a courtesy visit to the Shehu of Borno, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-kanemi, and Members of Borno Emirate on Friday in his palace Maiduguri, Borno State.

The statement disclosed that General Faruk was pleased to be at the Shehu’s palace with Principal Staff Officers from the Army Headquarters to pay respects and homage to the revered traditional ruler.

He appreciated the support of the royal father and the entire Emirate even while he was in the State as the Theatre Commander, Operation HADIN KAI before his appointment as the 22nd Chief of the Army Staff.

He noted the support of the royal father and the Emirate had led to some of the successes recorded in the operations against the terrorists and solicited for more support.

According to the statement, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-kanemi, commended the military for the gradual return of peace to the State and Northeast.

He said that 17 of the 27 local government areas previously occupied by Boko Haram Terrorists some years ago.have been recaptured and civil authority restored.

The Mornach reportedly urged the COAS not to be deterred and pledged the support of the Emirate to the Army leadership and Military generally.

The COAS was accompanied to the palace by the Chief of Operations (Army) Major General Ibrahim Yusuf, other Principal Staff Officers at the Army Headquarters, Theatre Commander, Operation HADIN KAI, Major General Christopher Musa, Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division and Commander, Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI, Brigadier General Abdulwahab Eyitayo and other senior officers.

