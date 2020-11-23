2021 budget: Abiodun charges MDAs to be prudent in resources allocation

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has charged Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), to be prudent in resources allocation to make the 2021 budget pragmatic and efficient.

Abiodun stated this, on Monday, during the commencement of a two-day Treasury Board Meeting on the 2021 budget, held at the Oba’s Complex, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The governor noted that the inputs of the Public Service were much needed, describing them as an integral part of the government’s machinery in the developmental processes of the state.

He said: “The public servants’ useful contributions during this meeting will not only ensure the successful implementation of our administration’s agenda but will largely contribute to achieving consistent service delivery.

“It is also a platform through which we cross-fertilise ideas towards attaining the optimal growth and continued development that the good people of Ogun state crave and deserve.”

“Our objective remains to obtain input from the operators of the Budget in a manner that ensures transparency and accountability.”

He appreciated the state’s public servants for the effective, efficient and successful implementation of the 2020 budget, in terms of actual performance and the realization of many of the government’s policy objectives.

The State Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr Olaolu Olabimtan, noted that the state would be pragmatic with its revenue strategy in the next fiscal year, due to the effect of the Coronavirus pandemic on the economy of the state.

