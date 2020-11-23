Assailant kills father, son in Kano

Tragedy struck in early hours of Monday when assailant killed a father, Malam Nuhu and his son, Nasir, in Garko local government of Kano State.
This was just as the deceased’s relations said the duo were buried around 9.00 am on Monday.
Malam Nuhu was said to have been beheaded by the assailant in Tumpapi village, few kilometres away from Garko town, at about 2.00 am on Monday.
A reliable source who prefered anonymity disclosed that it was the call for help that attracted neighbours to the house, adding that upon reaching the house, they discovered that the assailant also macheted the son, Nasir who was trying to save the father from the attacker.
The source added that “this attack on Malam Nuhu was not the first. The attacker was at the house about two months ago, warning the deceased that he was going to set the house ablaze completely.”
He further disclosed that the District Head, DPO and the vigilante in the area have promised to investigate the incident.
The image-maker of the State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna could not be reached for confirmation of the incident as at the time of filing this report.
