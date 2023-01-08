180th anniversary of Christianity in Nigeria: Bishop calls for synergy of govt, church

The Bishop of Egba Diocese (Anglican Communion), Right Reverend (Dr) Oludaisi Adekunle, has called for synergy between the government and the Christian body to achieve all-around development.

The cleric said this at a press conference to mark the 180th anniversary of Christianity in Nigeria and Egbaland, adding that the advent of the Christian religion had brought about tremendous development in all areas of human endeavours.

Adekunle added that the church has a role to play in governance, saying that government alone cannot bear the responsibility toward human development.

“Both government and Christians should partner for national development. The church should not fold its arms and depend solely on the government as this will not help our development.

“Christianity and the government are concerned with the total development of man and society.

“It is expedient that both of them should partner to achieve success. The church needs to live above the board and continue on the path of civilisation and other developments brought about by the missionaries.

“What we are celebrating here is for the whole of Nigeria. Other Christian denominations are part of the nation’s progress.

“It is worthy of note that Christianity brought about education, agricultural development, medical services, economic development, and journalism, among others,” he added.

The cleric stated that Christianity and religion are useful tools in the country today for exploring both economic and political ends.

Bishop Adekunle equally called for the return of schools to their original owners to address vices among the youth and boost the standard of education.





“The history of Christianity in Nigeria dates back to the 15th Century when the Portuguese brought Christianity but were unable to plant the religion due to their involvement in the slave trade.

“However, freed slaves captured from Abeokuta after reuniting with their loved ones by 1838 sent letters to the Queen in England, requesting for missionaries to be sent to Nigeria as there was a need for new converts who received the gospel to be baptised.

“It was this that brought Reverend Henry Townsend and his team from Freetown to Badagry and Abeokuta. They were widely received by the Commander of Egba Army and his people on January 4, 1843; that is 180 years ago,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE