Cleric cautions politicians against 2023 general election

Prophet Richard Kolawole of the Christ Apostolic Church, Arogungbogunmi International, has announced to believers that the New Year would usher in joy for them, while warning politicians against 2023 general election.

Kolawole said that God would wield big stick of vengeance against wicked politicians who led the country into hardship.

The cleric gave the prophecy during the prophetic hours that heralded the church’s Freedom Festival 2023 with the theme, “Mighty one with mighty hand”, held at the Olomi, Olunde, Ibadan, Oyo State headquarters of the church.

Kolawole, who explained that some terror groups and some overzealous politicians had destroyed the image of the country, said that “Some elements are waiting to set the nation on fire if their party fails to win the 2023 presidential election. We have to pray feverntly in order for God to judge those who are determined to cause pandemonium.

“In order for the bridge that holds the nation together not to fall of, the people of God must be very prayerful. The Lord told me that the children of God all over the country should give Him praise for seven days. Secondly, God said that we should love Him wholeheartedly. He promised that whoever shows Him love, would be blessed in all areas.

“The Lord says that next year is a year of joy for the children of God. No matter the state of the economy, the children of God shall rejoice. It is a year of joy. However, God said that 2023 is a year of vengeance for the wicked. God will contend with the enemies of the masses. So, you are advised to repent from wickedness so that you would not perish.

“For Nigeria, the people of God must be prayerful. In order to guide against disintegration, children of God must be united in prayer. But God said that total peace cannot reign in Nigeria because of shedding of blood.

“We urge the FG to work harder to end kidnapping and terrorism. God said that those in positions of authority should brace up. God said that in year 2023, he would fight on behalf of the poor. He said that His hands would be heavy on the wicked politicians who drifted Nigeria to the precipice.

“Many of the politicians who led the country into precipice will die suddenly in year 2023. May the wind of vengeance not blow against you. God mentioned names of politicians who would not survive year 2023 to me but I won’t mention names.

“Among the presidential candidates, God said that He has singled out His choice to rule the land if Nigerians would be wise. He said that His anointed candidate for Nigeria has never vied for the presidency before. I pray that the mighty God may upturn the plans of the wicked.





“God warned that the president should not manipulate the election in the interest of his preferred candidate so that things would not go bad for the nation.

“Lastly, God asked me to tell Nigerians that the second coming of Christ is at hand. We should be prepared.

“For Oyo State, God said that He is pleased with the person who is currently at the saddle. God’s will shall come to pass.”

The General Superintendent of CAC Worldwide, Pastor JD Onagwa, spoke about the ability of God to wrath last minute miracles as the year 2022 winds up.

Onagwa cited series of cases, including the experience of a man who was healed of impotence. He also gave testimony of the experience of a couple who was healed of HIV/AIDS.

He prayed for deliverance for those who were down with ailments and diseases, whether terminal and mild, saying, “regardless of the severity of your medical cases, the sick shall receive healings.”