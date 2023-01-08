“He showed me what seemed like a wad of ATM cards”

Exposè: How Satan appeared to me in UK for 1st time in my life — Apostle Arome

A Benue-based preacher, Apostle Arome Osayi, on Saturday, revealed how he had a one-on-one confrontation with Satan who he described as a beautiful creature.

According to the senior pastor of Remnant Christian Network in Makurdi, the state capital, the extraterrestrial creature had approached him to trade his soul for the glories of the world.

Arome, in a shocking Facebook post, titled: ‘TAKE HEED FOR YOUR SOUL OH BELOVED!’, wrote;

“Recently, while on one of my missions trips in the United Kingdom, Satan appeared to me – for the first time in my life.

“His visage was neither grotesque nor Stygian. He was not looking like a gargoyle. He radiated with extraterrestrial beauty.

“He said he needed my help to help complete a project he was setting up in the UK. I seethed with rage, he remained unbelievably calm.

“I asked if he was not aware that part of my assignment on earth is to destroy his projects across the nations. With a smirk, he told me that that was why he had come to see me – to talk about it, to negotiate and come to some understanding with me.

ALSO READ: 2023 Presidency: Let no pastor deceives you, God has not spoken yet on who is going to win ― Adeboye

“He showed me gold, lots of it, more than enough to spend in one life time.

“He showed me what seemed like a wad of ATM cards (in their thousands), he said they were access cards of influence to all the nooks and corners of all the nations on earth.





“And finally he showed me another curious crystal ballesque object that looked like the moon, he did not tell me what its purpose was.

“By the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ I told Satan my soul was not for sale!

“This drove me to the Scriptures and I began to study how and why the devil would always try to negotiate God’s servants out of destiny: He negotiated with Abraham through the king of Sodom; he negotiated with Moses through Pharaoh and negotiated with Jesus directly etc .

“The objective of Satan’s negotiations is singular: the damnation of the souls of men and women!

“Let’s not forget that spirits are not under the limitations posed by space and time. They do not get tired, hungry, sick or sleepy – so they have all of the time to focus on an objective across centuries – spanning through lifetimes.

“They do not give up on a soul until it is actually over. The devil is a spirit. He did not give up on Jesus until it was actually over on the cross when Jesus declared IT IS FINISHED!