17-year-old arrested in Adamawa for allegedly sleeping with two-year-old child inside primary school

A 17-year-old teenager has been arrested by men of the Adamawa State Police Command after he was caught sleeping with a two-year-old daughter of a woman who has a shop beside where he works as an apprentice, the state police command announced on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old, Moses Bukar, a resident of Jambutu Aso Rock in Yola, the state capital, was said to have taken the girl from her mother’s shop into a primary school, where he was said to have had carnal knowledge of her.

According to a statement by the Adamawa State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, the teenager was arrested after the child’s mother noticed the swollen private part of her daughter when she was bathing for her.

According to the statement: “On the 28/7/2020, the suspect who is an apprentice in a beside that of the child’s mother took her into Bekaji Primary School and had carnal knowledge of her there.

“The child’s mother noticed her swollen private part when bathing for her and immediately reported to police which resulted to his arrest and he confessed to have committed the act .

“The victim is now undergoing medical attention while the suspect has been taken into custody for investigation and prosecution.

“The commissioner of police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, has ordered proper investigation into the matter and warned parents from leaving their children in the hands of strangers.

“He commended members of the public especially those that keyed into fight against sexual violence against women and children and call on parents/guardians to closely monitor their children and wards and equally sensitise them to keep distance from people of such character.

” The command further assures all of its commitment to protecting lives and properties and calls on people to continue reporting to police any suspicious movement around them.”