Bauchi First Lady distributes food supplements to pregnant women, children

Pregnant women and children under 5 years old have been presented with food supplements by the Bauchi State First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed, in order to address problems associated with lack of balance diet which may lead to malnutrition and other health issues related with diet.

The food supplement distributed by the First Lady on Wednesday includes Tomb brown, soya milk, crates of eggs among other locally sourced food items to all pregnant women and children at the Urban Maternity, Bauchi.

While addressing the beneficiaries shortly after the distribution of the food supplements, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed said that the items were carefully selected by dietitians from the locally sourced food so as to be easily accessible to the beneficiaries afterwards on their own.

The First Lady also called on the government, non-governmental organisations and other well-to-do individuals to join hands in providing such food supplements to the less privileged and vulnerable members of the society in order to promote healthy living.

She then enjoyed the beneficiaries to ensure good use of the food provided to them in a quest to achieving the desired objective.

Earlier in her address, the officer-in-charge of Primary Healthcare Center, Kofar Rán, Malama Maryam Mahmoud, appreciated the First lady’s good foresight, noting that such gesture will no doubt go a long way in addressing lack of proper balanced diet among pregnant women and children under five.

During the event, Madam Susan Simon took time to teach the women how to prepare food supplements from locally sourced food items which she stressed are far better and more nutritious than the junk people are fond of taking.

In order to drive the message home for better understanding, Kwasau and Warwaso Drama group presented a drama on the effect of lack of balanced diet in pregnancy and children under five years as contained in a statement by Murjanatu Musa Maidawa, Chief Press Secretary to the first lady.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE