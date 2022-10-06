16 political parties to contest Lagos governorship race

No fewer than 16 political parties, including the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are contesting the 2023 governorship election in Lagos state.

The governorship election, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC), timetable will hold on March 11, 2023, in 30 out of 36 states.

The political parties are All Progressives Congress (APC), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), All Peoples Party (APP), Accord (A), Action Alliance (AA), African Action Congress (AAC), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Action Democratic Party (ADP).

Others include Boot Party (BP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), National Resistance Movement (NRM), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Young Progressives Party (YPP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

While only four out of the sixteen political parties have members and secretariats spread across the 20 local government areas and 37 LCDAs in the state, the same cannot be said of the remaining political parties which are with no known members and secretariats.

As displayed at the INEC Lagos office, Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat are candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 polls.

In 2019, SantopoloOlu defeated incumbent Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to emerge as the governor of the state under the platform of the APC. Alongside his running mate, he is running for a second term in office come 2023.

Former leader of the Lagos4Lagos Movement in the APC, Dr Adediran Azeez Olajide, popularly known as Jandor, is running alongside Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele also known as Jenifa as the candidate of the main opposition party, the PDP in Lagos state.

Having defied all entreaties, Jandor singlehandedly picked Jenifa from the Ikorodu constituency as his deputy governorship candidate for the Lagos governorship race in 2023.

The choice of Funke as the Lagos PDP deputy governorship candidate was vehemently opposed by a large number of PDP members of the party, including a former Southwest Chairman and chieftain of the party in Lagos state, Chief Olabode George who preferred Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour to the actress.

Consequent to his failure to clinch the party’s deputy governorship ticket, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour dumped the PDP for the LP where he emerged as the party’s governorship candidate in the primary election held in August 2022.

Rhodes-Vivour defeated a former chieftain and chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Conscience Forum, Hon. Moshood Salvador to clinch the LP ticket. Salvador left the APC for the LP following unresolved contentious issues with the party leadership in the state.

Described by many as a serial contestant, Rhodes-Vivour contested the chairmanship election in Ikeja Local Government under the KOWA party in 2007 but lost.

In 2019, under the PDP, he contested the Lagos West senatorial election but lost to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Adeola Olalekan (Yayi). Now a member of the Labour Party, Rhodes-Vivour and his deputy, Oyefusi Abiodun Adetola are the candidates of the LP in the 2023 governorship polls.





Founded by a former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore in 2019, a left-wing political party, the African Action Congress (AAC), has Olayiwola Akeem Olaide and Eze Benneth Segun as governorship and deputy governorship candidates respectively for the 2023 Lagos governorship race.

Similarly, the SDP has Uthman Olakunle Taofeek as its candidate while Animashaun Morenike Abeni is his running mate. For the YPP, Ajayi Wasiu Adebayo and Shodeke Temitayo are the governorship and deputy governorship candidates while the ZLP is fielding Adenipebi Mode Adekunle and Kassim Moses Adekoyejo as candidates.

Other governorship and deputy governorship candidates include Dickson Hakeem Olaogun and Mate Caroline Emimie for the Accord Party, Balogun Tope Abdul-Razaq and Salako Oluwatosin Mautin for AA, Doherty Olufunsho Adeshina and Giwa-Amu Rosemary for ADC, Bamidele Ishola and Adewusi Omobola Tawakalit for ADP, Kupoliyi Funmilayo. A and Adepojo O. Timothy for APM, Adeyemi Abiola Roseline and Adeyemi Opeyemi for APP, Oluwo Olawale Wasiu and Balogun Rotimi for BP, Jim-Kamal Olanrewaju Olalekan and Abiola Faosa Okoya for NNPP and Braithwaithe Akinwunmi Ishola, and Dabiri-Adewunmi Azeezat Oluwatoyin for NRM.

