16 persons, not 50 killed in Birnin Kebbi ― Police

Metro
By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
The Birnin Kebbi police command has said 16 people have been killed by terrorists at Dankande village of Danko/Wasago Local Government Area of the state.

Earlier reports by some online media had said 50 people had been killed on Friday.

Reacting to the reports in a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, confirmed that said that 16 people including a policeman and two soldiers were killed in the attack.

“Thirteen civilians were killed and we also eliminated an unknown number of bandits in the duel.”

According to him, the terrorists also burnt dozens of houses and fled, saying the investigation into the recent attack has commenced.

He also urged the public whoever has useful information should come forward with it in order to facilitate in their arrest.

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

