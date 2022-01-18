16 persons, not 50 killed in Birnin Kebbi ― Police

The Birnin Kebbi police command has said 16 people have been killed by terrorists at Dankande village of Danko/Wasago Local Government Area of the state.

Earlier reports by some online media had said 50 people had been killed on Friday.

Reacting to the reports in a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, confirmed that said that 16 people including a policeman and two soldiers were killed in the attack.

“Thirteen civilians were killed and we also eliminated an unknown number of bandits in the duel.”

According to him, the terrorists also burnt dozens of houses and fled, saying the investigation into the recent attack has commenced.

He also urged the public whoever has useful information should come forward with it in order to facilitate in their arrest.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services Rulers World

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… 16 persons, not 50 killed in Birnin Kebbi 16 persons, not 50 killed in Birnin Kebbi 16 persons, not 50 killed in Birnin Kebbi 16 persons, not 50 killed in Birnin Kebbi

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…