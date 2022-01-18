ICAN approves full accreditation in B.Sc. Accounting of King’s University

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, has approved full accreditation in B.Sc. Accounting programme of Kings University, Odeomu, Osun State.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the University Chancellor, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo signed by Funmi Otitoju on behalf of the ICAN Registrar/C.E.O.

With this approval, graduates of the Accounting programme of Kings University are exempted from the first two stages (Foundation and Skills Levels), hence, would sit for only the final level of ICAN Professional Examination.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adenike Kuku, while speaking on the laudable feat remarked that, this buttresses the commitment of the University to provide the students with global standard education and career advancements which will empower them to thrive within the complex and competitive contemporary workplace.

Kings University was recently ranked the 16th best Private University and 31st best among Nigeria’s Federal, State and Private Universities by the National Universities Commission in its 2021 Nigerian University System Ranking.

