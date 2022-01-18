A midnight fire has reportedly gutted and razed down the border town of Kamba Central market in Kebbi State where several Shops, Stalls and properties worth millions of nails were destroyed.

The State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has however directed the immediate reconstruction of shops and stalls affected by the fire outbreak.

In a press statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Governor, Yahaya Sarki and made available to newsmen said the Governor has also ordered for immediate provision of relief assistance to the victims.

The statement explained that the State Deputy Governor, Dr Samaila Yombe Dabai who represented Governor Bagudu on a sympathetic visit to the border town of Kamba expressed deep sympathies to the people of Kamba and the entire Dandi Local Government Area of Kebbi State on the tragic incident.

He assured that the State government would bring immediate succour to those affected to recoup their losses and start their business as usual.

The Deputy Governor who was accompanied on the visit by top government officials inspected the burnt shops and stalls also addressed the victims at the scene of the inferno.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services Rulers World

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Fire razes Kamba market in Kebbi State Fire razes Kamba market in Kebbi State Fire razes Kamba market in Kebbi State Fire razes Kamba market in Kebbi State