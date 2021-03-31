1,500 farmers in Oke Ogun get Oyo Rep’s empowerment

The member representing Irepo/Oorelope/Olorunsogo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Olumide Ojerinde, has donated seedlings and herbicides to crop farmers in the local government areas that make up his constituency.

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) consisting of maize farmers, cassava farmers, poultry farmers and cowpea farmers in the respective local government areas took delivery of the materials at the ceremony held at Olorunsogo Local Government.

The leaders of farmers associations received the grains and herbicides for distribution to their respective members with the guest lecturer, Akolawole Olukutan giving the beneficiaries exhortation on how to effectively use the seedlings and the herbicides.

Olukutan explained that the seedlings provided were not to be eaten or sold but to be planted, and reminded the farmers that it was time to make use of planters that had earlier been provided also by Olumide Ojerinde by themselves and those around them.

Olukutan assured the farmers that companies were ready to buy their produce from them at harvest time.

Among the benefitting groups were farmers associations in Irepo Local Government which includes Agbelere Farmers Association, Anu Oluwa Farmers Association, Ogo Oluwa Farmers Association, Ifesowapo Farmers Association among others.

Speaking on the scheme facilitated under the zonal intervention project, Hon Olumide Ojerinde listed maize, rice, guinea corn and herbicides as items to be distributed to all the farmers as part of his responsibilities to his constituents.

In his speech during the distribution at Kishi town hall; Igbeti town hall and Bayo Ojerinde hall at Baptist High School, Igboho, Ojerinde said he embarked on the project because “we challenge people. We know the government is not employing; if the government is not employing, definitely, the private sector will not employ as well.

“So let’s create jobs for people. Farmers come, we will give you seedlings, we will also get you to people that can buy off you. You have a choice to sell to them or to sell to other people but with what we have done for you, we are expecting about a minimum of 4,000 tons because on each acre, we are expecting about 3 tonnes of harvest.

“So with that in that constituency alone, we are giving over 1,500. I am very sure of that 1,500 people and with that, we have created an economy that it is even with the prevailing price today. A bag of maize today is about N25,000 or N30,000. So if we have 4,000 times N30,000, that’s about N120 million economy.

“We have done our own part. We know that it is not everyone that will do it but we know if they do it, to an extent, the level of poverty will reduce.”

“Basically, agriculture is the only thing we have here and this is just the beginning, we are also looking forward to ensuring the value change will be present in our economy. Because, my brother, how many Elubo factories do we have in Oyo State? There is a big gap we need to fill up.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…farmers in Oke Ogun farmers in Oke Ogun

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…farmers in Oke Ogun farmers in Oke Ogun