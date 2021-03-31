Police arraign 60 cultists to launch new law

The Nigeria Police have arraigned sixty (60), suspected cultists before a Lagos State Chief Magistrate in Yaba under the new Lagos State Anti-Cultism Law, 2021.

The suspects were arrested at various points and communities in the state and have been brought before Magistrate Adeola Adedayo.

The prosecutors filed 13 count charge against the suspects for various offences including conspiracy, murder, cultism, unlawful possession of firearms and breach of public peace.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu had coordinated some raids and operations around the state, especially, in Ikorodu Division who have been terrorizing the entire state.

The police boss confirmed that the new law is a blessing and catalyst to eradicate cultism across the length and breadth of the state as the law caters for many loopholes in the previous laws pertaining to cult-related matters in the state.

He further appreciated the government and the good people of Lagos State for making the law a reality which is now applicable in the state.

