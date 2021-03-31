COVID-19: Benue vaccinates 4,800 people

No fewer than 4,800 people have so far received the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 in Benue State.

Disclosing this to newsmen on Wednesday, the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs Ngunan Adingi, said that the figure represents 5 per cent of the 73,000 doses of vaccine sent to the state.

Mrs Adingi stated this while briefing newsmen after the State Executive Council Meeting held at the Government House, Makurdi.

She said that the vaccine had been sent to all the Primary Health Care centres and General Hospitals across the state.

“So we expect the people to go to their Local Government Areas to be vaccinated and if you are resident in Makurdi, you can get the vaccines at the Benue State Teaching Hospital, Airforce hospital and the General Hospital.

