15 persons arrested as Police, cultists clash in Obiano’s community

Former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano’s community boils following the invasion of cultists in the area, on Sunday morning.

The cultists and security operatives engaged themselves in a gun duel that lasted for about one hour.

The reason for the invasion on Sunday was not known as at press time but Nigerian Tribune gathered it was a cult clash.

However, no fewer than 15 persons have been arrested following the gun battle between security operatives and gunmen in the area

The gunmen stormed Aguleri, Anambra East local government area of the State around 11 am and shot nonstop.

Though no person was killed, according to sources in the area some people were injured during the shootings.

It was further gathered that some policemen and gunmen were heavily injured during the gunbattle.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident but debunked the claim that Policemen were injured, adding that they were not gunmen, rather, some cult groups.

According to the PPRO, “the situation has been brought under control, on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng.

“The deputy commissioner of Police in charge of operations led police operatives to the scene and prevented the youth from attacking the police station.

“We have made some arrests. In fact, over 15 persons and recovered some dangerous weapons.

“Meanwhile, other means of resolving the conflict is in place and that is to hear from the aggrieved youths.

“We have also intensified patrols in the area, aimed at enhancing peace and safety please,” adding that additional details would be released later.

