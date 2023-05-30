Fourteen-year-old Reuben Azazi has begged for financial assistant worth about N1.8 million to undergo medical surgery for Burkitt Lymphoma, also known as aggressive cancer on his jaw.

Although the total medical bill is N1,791,100, the family has called on the public to come to the rescue of their son’s life.

Speaking, Ashanti Bekewei, the younger sister to Reuben’s late mother from the Ogbinbiri community in Bayelsa State, decried the current state of her nephew.

She lamented, “I am appealing for financial assistance for 14-year-old Ruben. He has a purpose in life. He has a dream in life.

Ruben, the third child of his late mother, who died five years ago, was admitted on March 23rd, 2023, at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, with bilateral jaw cancer.

She appealed further, “His family, his father, cannot afford the bill. We don’t have the financial strength to take care of the bill. And he has been lying in that bed in pain. We are helpless.

“Please, we are appealing to all well-meaning Nigerians to save Reuben’s life. He is an intelligent and smart boy who dreams of becoming an Engineer, help us save him.

” We have implored necessary means to save his life but seems abortive. We’re left with a public appeal to save him. If Reuben’s story touches you, Kindly make all donations to

Account Name: Reuben Azazi

Account Number: 2303391106

Bank name: UBA

Contact: 0813 047 7866. “