13 suspected traffic robbers land in police net in Lagos

Thirteen suspected traffic robbers were arrested by the police in Lagos State during a raid on their hideout at the old Toll Gate and Olusosun areas of Ojota areas of the state.

This is just as the state commissioner of police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, reiterated the command’s commitment to eradicate traffic robber in Lagos State.

The commander-in-charge of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Yinka Egbeyemi, while briefing the state commissioner of police on Thursday at the state command headquarters in Ikeja, said that the suspects were arrested on Wednesday.

The arrested suspects are: Akeredola Taiwo,m, (33), Oriyomi Solola,m, (28), Olanrewaju Sikiru, m, (25), Hakeem Ridwan, m, (22), Joseph Ovie,m, (33), Muhammadu Aminu,m, (32), Monday Nweke,m, (35), Emmanuel Anthony,m, (24), Onyeka Muoghara,m, (40), Salaudeen Rilwan,m, (32), Kayode Dele,m, (31), Silas Manner,m,(27) and Favour Elijah,m, (26)

Police said some of the suspects were caught red-handed while taking drugs in their hideouts around the corridor, adding that they were actually fingered and recognised by the residents and eyewitnesses to have been involved in some of the previous traffic robberies and other crimes being perpetrated in the areas.

The image-maker in-charge of the state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi, while confirming the arrest said: “The state police boss has emphasized the need to adopt various anti-crime strategies in combating the menace which must not be allowed to jeopardize the security network in the state.”

Adejobi also said “the Commissioner of Police has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for proper investigation and possible prosecution.

“CP Hakeem Odumosu, however, assured the general public of the command’s relentless efforts in eradicating traffic robbery and providing adequate security for all and sundry in Lagos State.”

