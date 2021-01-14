EndSARS panel: Shot Edo fashion designer demands N100m compensation

An Ekpoma, Edo State-based fashion designer, Miracle Ailenokhuoria, who was allegedly shot by the police in Ekpoma during the #EndSARS protest has appealed to the Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for victims of SARS and related abuses to grant his N100m compensation demand in order to take care of his medical needs.

Ailenokhuoria, who has been bed-ridden at the Irrua Specialists Teaching Hospital in Irrua, Edo State since October 9, 2020, when the incident happened, made his demand in his petition number JPI/086/Edo/2020 before the 22-member panel on Thursday in Benin City.

His lawyer, Dennis Osaretin, who said that the police shot his client without any form of provocation in the presence of some witnesses in Ekpoma.

“On October 9, 2020, at about 5 pm after the close of the day’s business, we were reliably informed that our client walked towards the market square to take a commercial motorcycle home. Suddenly, one police officer, who was later identified as Sergeant Ade and another police officer whose name is unknown, from the Area Command Police Division in Ekpoma, pounced on him, gave him the beating of his life, and shot him on his thigh,” the lawyer explained.

Osaretin added that his client was left in the pool of his blood and that it was bystanders who rushed him to Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, where he has been on emergency treatment ever since the shooting.

He added that all efforts to get the police in Edo to investigate the matter proved abortive as there had been deliberate attempts to sweep the issue under the carpet.

“All attempts to make entry both at the Divisional Police Station and the Area Commander at Ekpoma by the mother of the victim where the said officers were believed to still be serving were frustrated,” Mr Osaretin stressed.

He told the panel that he volunteered to take up the matter on a pro bono basis when he discovered that a lot of victims that suffered police brutality during the EndSARS protests were helpless.

“The victim had a severe fracture on his thigh and the expended pellet from the police gun is still lodged in his thigh. The medical bills have been solely borne by our client’s family who has remained distraught and traumatized by the incident,” he lamented.

The counsel told the panel that the injury inflicted on his client amounted to gross violation of his right to dignity, liberty and freedom of movement, and right to life.

“We shall be demanding for the sum of N100m only as compensation for the gunshot injuries sustained by Mr Ailenokhuoria,” he demanded.

Counsel to the Police, Polycarp Odion, told the panel that the police had no case to answer since the matter was not recorded.

The 22-man panel headed by Ada Ehigiamusoe, a retired judge, accepted the petition and he adjourned to Friday for the continuation of sitting.

