Oyo govt releases 50 stalls to farmers

The Oyo State government has released 50 open stalls in the Scout Camp Neighbourhood market, Ibadan, at no cost, to the “Oja-Agbe” Farmers Association for the next one year.

Speaking at the event, state Commissioner for Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives, Mr Adeniyi Adebisi, said the gesture is to enable farmers in the state easily dispose off their farm products.

Adebisi added that the gesture was aimed at improving the economic wellbeing of traders and growing the economy of the state.

He urged the farmers to reciprocate government’s gesture by ensuring a transformation of trading and economic activities in the Scout Camp Market.

Adebisi enjoined the leadership of “Oja-Agbe” Farmer’s Association in the state to reciprocate the gesture by selling their produce at a cheaper rate in comparison to other retailers.

“With all these facilities in place, we can see that traders that have been displaying and selling their wares by the roadside have no reason to do so anymore, we urge them to quickly make use of this opportunity of getting spaces here and trade with human dignity.

“The present administration will leave no stone unturned to make sure that food security is made a priority and our people who consume will get the products fresh and affordable, while farmers and traders in farm produce would maximize the concept of ‘Oja-Agbe’ to improve their socio-economic power,” Adebisi said.

He assured of security and uplift in facilities in the complex to include reconnection of electricity to the market, purchase of standby generator, repair of blown-off roofs and the two existing boreholes in the market and creation of Amotekun office in the complex.

The event also saw Adebisi call on roadside traders on Challenge, Molete and Mobil Challenge, Ibadan to immediately move to the Scout Camp market or have their wares seized.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Oja Agbe Farmer’s Association of Oyo State, Mr Muraina Olaleye appreciated the state government’s gesture in giving out 50 open shops to the farmers for free use for one year.

He, however, sought for increased government support for farmers in terms of soft loans, agricultural inputs, tractors, extension services.

Olaleye also appealed to his members to focus on taking agriculture back to its pride of place as it was in the 1960s when agriculture contributed largely to Nigeria’s National Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…