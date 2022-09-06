13 injured as bus plunges into drainage in Kogi

About 13 persons sustained injuries when a luxury bus plunged into a drainage on Ejule-Ochadamu road in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

According to an eyewitness account, the bus driver lost control due to brake failure as 45 passengers escaped death.

The Kogi State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Stephen Dawulung, who confirmed the accident said the incident occurred around 8 am and that the injured were taken to Grimard Hospital, Anyigba, and Holy Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

Dawulung warned motorists against speeding which, he said, was always the cause of accidents and deaths on the highways.

He said, “Fleet operators should also adhere strictly to minimum safety standards, especially regarding their vehicles and drivers in line with the Road Transport Safety Standardisation Scheme of the FRSC and provisions of the National Road Traffic Regulations.”

