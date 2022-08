A total of 1,258,183 beneficiaries from the 36 states and FCT have so far received support through the different tracks of the survival fund and guaranteed offtake scheme since it was officially launched.

The figure was given by the special assistant to the president on small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Mr Tola Adekunle-Johnson while speaking in Bauchi during a town hall meeting with beneficiaries of the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) survival fund and guaranteed off-takers scheme for the North-East zone.

He said that the MSME survival fund was implemented to support and sustain the livelihood of vulnerable MSMEs and self-employed individuals most affected by covid-19 pandemic, its prolonged lockdown, and attendant social distancing guidelines.

In her keynote address, the Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Investment, Hajiya Maryam Katagum commended President Muhammadu Buhari for showing love and concern to Nigerians particularly the down trodden necessitating the approval granted for the various intervention programmes that are benefitting Nigerians across the country.

Maryam Katagum who was represented by the Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph Ari also appreciated the vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for providing a well focused and purposeful leadership for the Nigeria economy sustainability plan, and especially, the conceptualisation and implementation of the MSME survival fund.

She added that, “The MSME survival fund targeted two categories of beneficiaries which include employees of MSMEs that were registered in Nigeria with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), have a BVN and with a staff strength of not less than 3 persons.”

The other category according to her, comprised self-employed individuals including artisans, electricians, plumbers, service providers in the transportation sector and mechanics that have BVN numbers and active bank accounts.





The minister stressed that, “currently, over 496,894 employees received three months salaries in the 36 States and the FCT,” and revealed that in Bauchi State, the scheme recorded a total of 33,309 beneficiaries.

Speaking on behalf of other beneficiaries of the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Jabir Musa from Bauchi LGA, appreciated the federal government for the programme and prayed God to strengthen the president in dishing out such a programme to help every Nigerians.

The scheme is expected to save at least 1.3 million jobs across the country and specifically impact over 35,000 individuals per state.