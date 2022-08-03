Insecurity: NRC suspends train services at Ajaokuta, Lagos-Kano routes

Due to growing insecurity in Nigeria, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has temporarily suspended the train service on the Warri-Itakpe rail route from stopping at the Ajaokuta station.

The suspension is coming at the instance of an attack on passengers who stopped at the Ajaokuta station on Monday.

Tribune Online learnt that the passengers who were shot at by gunmen narrowly escape with their lives.

In a statement on Wednesday, the NRC said “the Warri- Itakpe train service is fully operational as scheduled, however, there is a temporary suspension of the passenger train stoppage at Ajaokuta station due to communal clashes pending restoration of peace in the area.”

Similarly, “the Lagos to kano express passenger train will not resume operation following suspected bandits’ presence along the Minna to Kaduna rail corridor in the North Western district of the Corporation,”

On Tuesday, the Minister of Transportation, Engr. Mu’Azu Sambo said while inspecting railway facilities at Idu, Abuja that the service will not be operational until all the kidnapped victims of the train attack on the Abuja-Kaduna rail route in March 2022, regain their freedom.

