Bowen University presents 56 medical graduating students for MDCN induction oaths

The Management of Bowen University, Iwo, has presented its medical graduating students for the 2021/22 academic session, the seventh set drawn from the university’s College of Health Sciences for the Medical and Dental Council Of Nigeria’s (MDCN) induction oath-taking, having completed their medical academic education both in learning and in Godly character in the university.

Speaking at the event held on Monday, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Joshua Ogunwole reiterated the commitment of the university to invest more in the teaching and research training facilities for all the medical courses in the university.

He said this is in order to achieve the institution’s goal of producing international recognisable medical doctors who can practice anywhere in the world and are capable of further training in the different specialised professions.

Professor Ogunwole further noted that the institution is committed to ensuring that it provides an in-depth knowledge base of medicine and clinical skills and aptitude to enable students of the institution to engage in intellectual inquiry for solving societal problems in health and other health-related fields.

According to him, this year, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), has reaccredited the MBBS programme of the university for another five years and also promised to increase the university admission quota from 50 to 100, which the college is pursuing aggressively.

While the Vice Chancellor expressed satisfaction with the parents’ financial commitments to their children’s education while in medical school, he declared that the Department of Family Medicine has strong linkages with the International Christian Medical and Dental Association (ICMDA), based in Christian Medical College, Belore, India and Edinburgh University.

The Provost of the College of Health Sciences, Professor Samuel Uwale Eyesan in his speech, asserted that the medical profession demands continuing medical education and learning in the face of a challenging and harsh practice environment. He enjoined the newly medical inductees that Godliness, Excellence and leadership must be their watchword.

According to him, as a leader and member of the healthcare team must be considerate and earn the respect of other members of the team through competence high moral standard and good human relation.

He said: “The idea of medical training programme leading to the award of MBBS degree was conceived in June 2007 and the College of Health Sciences took off in 2008/2009 academic session following the approval of the National Universities Commission(NUC) and other necessary accreditation bodies.

Today, the university has produced 252 medical doctors to the Nigerian health sector, out of which 152 were females.”

Professor Gregory Erhabor, a leading Consultant Chest Physician from Obafemi Awolowo, University, Ile Ife, who delivered the induction lecture, based on making a global impact in your medical profession and life, advised the seventh set of Medical graduating students to believe in themselves, God and believe in their future.

He said: “ Life is a journey and you have to navigate your way through it. Medical school is filled with a lot of reading courses and different disciplines, but within that discipline, you must find your passion, what you are really interested in and in order to be successful, you must network with those higher than you, your peers and those lower than you and never burn your bridges.

“You cannot be a great person if you will not obey the simple rule of the Bible; love your neighbour as yourself with a heart of gratitude.

The university gave the overall best medical graduating student of the year, Dr Oyeneyin Adiat Chinonye a sum of 500,000 Naira in recognition of her outstanding performance in her academic medical programme.





