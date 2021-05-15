121 Selah wins Golden Voices Award at Old Mutual Amazing Voices

Nigerian gospel music group, 121 Selah has won the Golden Voices Award for the second time at the ongoing music competition, Old Mutual Amazing Voices.

Golden Voices Award is a recognition given to the best performing group of each night.

At the first night, the eight-man group performed “He Turned It”, a song by American gospel music singer, songwriter and keyboardist, Tye Tribbet, which was adjudged the best of the night.

They also won the best performance of the second night with “Nothing Without You” by South African gospel musician and songwriter, Dr Tumi.

121 Selah is one of the ten music groups from five African countries — Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Zimbabwe and South Africa — jostling to emerge Africa’s top unsigned acapella talents.

They were selected from the over 540 online videos that were submitted as entries to the auditions that started in October last year.

Old Mutual Amazing Voices, which is in its second season is presently holding at the Sun City resort, South Africa and will run for 13 weeks until July 5. Three singing groups have so far been eliminated in the competition.

Zimbabwean Afro-pop and RnB powerhouse, Ammara Brown; renowned Kenyan performer, voice coach, writer and producer, Filah Tuju and multi-award winning Ghanaian rapper, composer and songwriter, Trigmatic, were returned as main judges.

They are joined this season by ex-Nigerian Idols winner, singer and collaborator, Evelle; and South African best Afro album and best male awards winner, Vusi Nova.

The winning group will go home with $100,000 grand prize. Kenyan acapella group Wanavokali was adjudged winner of the first season of the pan-African vocal competition.

