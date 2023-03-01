Godwin Otang | Calabar

Cross River’s largest ethnic group, the Ejagham nation, has been charged to wake up from its slumber and take up their rightful place in the state.

The Ejaghams occupy 12 out of the 18 local government areas of Cross River State. They were given the charge at a town hall engagement held at Ndidem’s palace event hall, Asim Ikang street, Big Qua town.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the engagement is apt to chart the peace, unity and violent-free elections in Ejagham land and Cross River in general following the gimmicks and misconceptions about the people.

Declaring the meeting open, the paramount ruler of Calabar Municipality and grand patriarch of Ejagaham nation, Ndidem Eta Bassey Eteta lll, welcomed and thanked his subjects for attending the meeting, noting that the meeting was to make peace and reconciliation among candidates who are from Ejagham for peace to reign.

At the meeting, Dr. Edor John, in his paper said the ethnic group in Cross River is the largest and it is the time of consciousness, “vote on March 11 and elect who is capable of uniting the Ejagham people.

Shortly after the meeting, chairman of Pan-Ejagham Renaissance Forum, Ntufam Etim Solomon, noted that Ejagham is a big factor in the Cross River project and as a non-partisan organisation, all candidates were invited to speak to them about what they will offer the people of Ejagham if their mandates are given to them.

He enjoined the people to go and vote the candidates of their choice who they think will bring development to Ejagham nation.

Also, Mr. Lawrence Peter advised the candidates and electorate not to toe the path of violence and vote buying.





