No fewer than four people, including a woman with two of her children and her daughter-in-law, were reportedly killed by suspected gunmen in Kurya village, Rabbah local government area of Sokoto State.

A resident of the community who spoke with our correspondent on the telephone, the Honourable Yusuf Garba Kurya, confirmed the ugly development.

He said those killed included a woman, her two children, and her daughter-in-law, all of whom were burned alive by the gunmen.

“The incident happened on Sunday night at about 8:30 p.m. when the gunmen stormed our village in large numbers, shooting sporadically.

“They killed about 12 people in the process, out of whom four were burned alive.

“They also abducted three women in the village, while unspecified numbers of animals were also rustled in the process.”

He, however, confirmed that following a distress call by the residents, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji were mobilised and pursued, killing some of the bandits in the process.

Confirming the development, the spokesman of the Nigerian Police Force, Sokoto State Command, ASP Ahmed Rufa’i, said the command will issue a statement following the compilation of their report.

He said that according to the last information he got from the village, seven people were already confirmed dead, with the possibility of the figures rising.

He, however, promised to get back once the investigation into the case is complete.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Primate Ayodele releases 91-page prophecy for 2024

The leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released his prophecies for 2024 as it is…

NIMC issues new guidelines for date of birth modification

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has issued new guidelines for the modification of…

Sen Natasha spreads Christmas cheer with generous palliatives in Kogi Central

In commemoration of Christmas and New Year celebrations, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central), has put smiles on…

Five Nigerian musicians who had the biggest hit songs in 2023

Nigeria’s music industry had a remarkable year, with talented singers and hit songs making…

History will judge me, I gave Nigeria my best as ‘president,’ IBB declares

Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) has said history will judge him as leader of the country for…

Anthony Joshua beats Otto Wallin in five rounds

Anthony Joshua delivered one of his best displays in recent memory with an impressive stoppage of Otto Wallin in…