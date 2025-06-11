12 Nigerian teachers honoured with GETAP’s endowment grants

For the second year, Grooming Endowment Trust (GET) has continued to support teachers through its Teachers Appreciation Program.

After a call for applications, several reviews and interview processes by a qualified panel, 12 teachers across the country were each awarded N200,000 in the grant.

GETAP endowment grants aims to strengthen the education sector and uplift those at the heart of learning. The program seeks to recognise the dedication and impact of teachers working in under-resourced communities and provide them with much-needed financial relief and empowerment.

The support is designed to ease personal and professional challenges, helping teachers focus on what they do best—shaping the future.

“Teachers are the backbone of our society, especially those who work tirelessly with limited resources. This initiative is our way of saying ‘thank you’ and ensuring they know their efforts do not go unnoticed,” said Operations Lead, Chikezie Ugwu, at GET.

The winning teachers are: Adeola Akinsulure (Omole Senior Grammar School, Lagos State), Shulammite Aremo (Surulere Senior Secondary School, Lagos State), Chiamaka Osueke (Government Science and Technical College, Bayelsa State), Emmanuel Momoh (Government Secondary School. Yashikira, Kwara State), Taiwo Alabi (Ikorodu Junior Grammar School, Lagos State), Abraham Nogobiri (Federal Government College, Enugu State).

Others are; Togbe Ganiyu (Owiwi Community Nursery and Primary School, Ogun State), Akeem Badru (St Michael R.C.M School, Ogun State), Uzomah Uzomah (Obeagu Community Secondary School, Ebonyi State), Blessing Akila (ECWA Secondary School, Benue State), Abu Sarah (Ohr Kyahim Academy, Kaduna State), Osasumwen Erhabor (Anglican Girls Grammar School, Edo State).

The teachers expressed deep gratitude and shared insights on how the funds will help cover classroom supplies, teaching aids and professional development.

GETAP endowment grants is part of GET’s broader commitment to educational equity and supporting frontline educators.

