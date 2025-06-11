Rural women require urgent intervention to overcome current economic hardship — NGO

… embarks on advocacy to vulnerable women, communities

It has been observed that women living in rural communities require urgent interventions to enable them to overcome the current economic hardship, which has negatively affected most families’ standard of living.

The observation was made by a Bauchi-based NGO, Ubuntu Sisters for All Foundation (USAF), which recently embarked on an advocacy visit to selected communities in Bauchi LGA to identify vulnerable women who will be selected for the next phase of its skills acquisition scheme.

Executive Director of USAF, Mrs Helen Daniel, gave the hint shortly after an advocacy visit to Wurogobbo, Kafin-Tafawa, Angwan Kanawa and Birshi Gandu, all in Bauchi LGA, to create awareness on the proposed scheme.

Helen Daniel indicated that similar intervention of Ubuntu Sisters for all Foundation in Rafin-Zurfi, Yelwa and Angwan-Ngas last year had yielded fruitful results as the seventy women trained by the NGO received working tools in their area of specialisation, saying, this had helped them to overcome endemic poverty.

While expressing gratitude to the Development Exchange Centre (DEC), Bauchi, for its support, Helen Daniel urged other bodies like WaterAid, UNICEF and Bauchi State Microfinance institutions to come to the aid of Ubuntu Sisters for All Foundation to enable it to contribute to the fight against poverty within vulnerable communities in Bauchi State.

Earlier, the leader of one of the women groups, Mrs Priscilla Ocholi of Empowered Women Wealthier Community, Rafin-Zurfi, pledged her group’s support to the NGO.

She assured that women would be mobilised to acquire skills of their choice to reverse the ugly trend of endemic poverty ravaging households.

