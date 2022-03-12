12 burnt to death in Kwara road crash

Twelve people on early Saturday morning are said to have been burnt to death in a multiple fatal auto accident along the Ilorin-Ogbomoso expressway in Kwara State.

Tribune Online gathered that the accident happened at about 6:47 am at the Otte community in the Asa local government area of Kwara state, located along the expressway.

A total number of 18 people were said to have been involved in the auto crash, while 12 of the victims were reportedly burnt beyond recognition.

Six of the survived victims reportedly suffered varying degrees of burns.

It was also gathered that the causes of the crash were route violation, speed violation and loss of control.

The two vehicles involved in the crash included a white colour commercial Toyota Hummer bus with no registration number and a white colour commercial DAF Volvo trailer.

According to information provided by the state sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade, he said that no First Aid treatment could be administered on the victims, adding that the surviving burnt victims had been taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…