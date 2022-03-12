APC youths tackle Lukman over comments on Buni

Politics
By Clement Idoko - Abuja
Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the auspices of Progressive-minded youths, have tackled the former Director-General of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman for seeking disciplinary action against the National Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CCECPC), Mai Mala Buni.

Lukman had in a statement on Friday accused the Yobe State governor of frustrating the party from holding its March 26 national convention.

The ex-PGF DG also alleged that Governors Yahaya Bello; Kogi state, Hope Uzodinma; Imo state and Dapo Abiodun; Ogun state, were undermining decisions to organise the APC National Convention.

But in a reaction on Saturday in Abuja, the group’s Coordinator, Abdullahi Sabo Idris, accused Salihu of engaging in a campaign of calumny.

They argued that all efforts made by Salihu to arm-twist members of the PGF to do the biddings of his paymasters led to his inglorious exit in January.

Abdullahi who lamented that Salihu has failed to back up his false claims with empirical evidence assured that such do not exist in the first instance.

The statement read in parts, “Just yesterday (Friday), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) affirmed the Buni-led committee as the authentic by citing relevant sections of the Electoral Act.

“We wonder if Salihu is vaster in-laws than the electoral umpire. We are not bothered by his vituperations as this has been his style of wanting to disrupt a peaceful process at any given opportunity.

“We want to reaffirm our unalloyed loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari, who in his wisdom, remains the National Leader of our party and the backbone of the CCECPC.

“As a concerned group with democratic principles of the APC at heart, we strongly believe that actions within and intraparty differences should be settled by diplomatic and rational means within the law. Not in a Gestapo or unethical manner. The Nigerian law is explicit as it has been established in the statement by INEC. The constitution of our party is also clear on modes of operation and change of leadership within the party.

“By ‘Progressive’, our party lay emphasis on ethics, principles, laws and orderliness for 21st-century partisan politics. And as the ruling party, we have the moral duty to be the perfect democratic example for others. Therefore we urge Mr Salihu Lukman and his cronies to follow the path of honour.

“We will resist any attempt by rumour-mongers who attempts to distract members of the CCECPC from carrying out their constitutional responsibility and putting our party in the path of prosperity.”

