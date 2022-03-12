Percentage salary: LG health workers threaten to down tools in Kogi

Primary Health Care workers across the 21 local governments of Kogi State have threatened to down tool if their demands for improved salary is not met by the State Government.

The State Secretary, Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, (MHWUN) Comrade Rose Momoh disclosed this in a statement issued to journalists on Saturday.

She noted that the primary health workers in the Local Government have been collecting 30 to 35 per cent salaries for the past two years.

Momoh added that the health workers had the worst recently when they were paid 25 per cent of their January salary in 2022.

“The salary the Kogi State Government is paying to our health workers at the Local Government level cannot take care of their transport from home to workplace, coming to talk of bringing food on the table for the family to survive.

“We can no longer bear this continuous hardship we are facing. Health workers risk their lives every day to save others, yet, their salary is nothing to write home about. Who have we offended? Is this what is obtainable in other states?”

“Our demand is that the government should complete the process of Primary Health Care under one roof and move the PHC workers and their salaries to State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA) immediately. We are also demanding that primary health care workers be paid 100 per cent like their state counterparts,” the statement added.

The union body, therefore, appealed to the State Government and health partners in the state to come to their aid as they continue to lose their members on daily basis due to the hardship the percentage salaries has posed on them.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…