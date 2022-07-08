12 African Instagram fans to enjoy free visit to Dubai with four Nollywood stars

Twelve Africans are to enjoy a free visit, all expenses paid trip to Dubai by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

The lucky winners will join four Nollywood stars in the Dubai Tourism raffle draw trip scheduled for the much sought-after Middle East city.

Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Ufuoma Mcdermott, and Chioma Akpotha are the Nollywood stars billed for the trip.

The criteria for participating in the draw has already been announced on the individual social media handle of the four ladies.

According to the organisers, each of the lucky 12 winners gets a round-trip economy flight ticket from the nearest airport with flights to Dubai, 5 nights’ accommodation, meals, entry permit, airport transfer, and Dubai girls treasure hunt tours.

Another criteria for eligibility is that “participants must be 30 years and above, must follow visitdubai.af on Instagram, leave a comment on the Dubai Girls video on the visitdubai.af post and must be a valid resident of an African country with a valid Passport with at least 6 months validity from September 2022.

“Also, the 12 winners must reside in an African Country, must be eligible to be issued a UAE entry permit and must be vaccinated against Covid-19 in addition to other conditions as dictated by UAE travel regulations.”

