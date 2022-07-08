Eid-el-Kabir: Osun TNO Coordinator, Olorede, felicitates Muslims, calls for peaceful co-existence

The Coordinator of Tinubu Network organization (TNO) in Osun State, Jimoh Olorede, has felicitated Nigerians especially Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Olorede, in a celebratory statement issued by the State Publicity Secretary of the organization, Comrade Abesin Olasupo, urged Muslims, APC members and all Nigerians within and in diaspora to continue on the path of spirituality and peaceful co-existence.

He said the occasion of Eid is very significant to Muslims across the world.

He therefore urged all members of the group, APC, Islam adherents and all voters in the state to use the occasion to pray for the victory of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in the coming Saturday gubernatorial election in Osun.

The TNO Coordinator also sought cooperation and support of all Nigerians toward the actualization of the 2023 presidential aspiration of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He enjoined all leaders and followers of the ruling APC in the state to work in harmony with collective responsibility in ensuring victory for Oyetola at the coming poll.

Olorede used the medium to greet President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief Adebisi Akande, APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, governor Oyetola, and other chieftains and leaders of the party, praying God for continuous progress of the progressives and by extension, of Nigeria as a nation.