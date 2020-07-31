Lagos PDP chairman harps on fear of God, unity, love to tackle nation’s challenges

Chairman, Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adedeji Doherty, on Thursday felicitated with the Muslim faithful and all Nigerians on this year’s celebration of Eid-el-Kabir, urging them to make the fear of God, mutual respect and love their watchword as well as work hand in hand with the government to fight the global pandemic of Covid-19 and the insecurity prevailing in the country.

Doherty made the call in a goodwill message made available by his media aide, Wale Fadipe, saying with the fear of Allah, mutual respect and love, the citizens would all have the will to tolerate each other, work together and be able to harness the country’s abundant resources as a progressive nation.

The PDP chairman, while noting that Eid-el-Kabir festival symbolised the fear of Allah and the desire of man to always comply with the wishes of his creator as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim, affirmed that not much could be achieved with hatred and disharmony by the citizens.

“We cannot achieve much with hatred and disharmony among ourselves,” he declared.

“What Nigerians need now is to move closer and work hand in hand with the government of the day to fight the global pandemic of Covid-19, the rampant insecurity in the country, kidnapping and raping of minors that is prevalent at this point in time,” he said.

“We are faced with the herculean task of addressing our army of unemployed graduates and youths who are hovering around all over the streets of Lagos and the country at large.

“Catastrophic corruption and Insecurity on the other hand is threatening the peace and social development of our dear nation, while the COVID-19 virus is a major challenge that requires our collective response.

“I am very optimistic that with our collective efforts, these challenges are surmountable and we will soon overcome them,” he added.

The PDP boss, however, used the occasion to call on all arms of government not to rest on their oars in the enormous task of building a formidable nation where all Nigerians would live in peace and prosperity.

He also took the opportunity to pray for all the donors who had during this strange time donated their widows might to the successful programme tagged: “Lagos State PDP COVID-19 Food Support Program,” designed to feed the less privileged Lagosians, majority of who never benefited from the state governments palliative intervention programme in the 57 LGAs and LCDAs in the state.

The politician charged Muslims to continue to pray for the government, the military in their fight against insurgency as well as the doctors and nurses who were at the forefront in the fight against the global pandemic of Covid-19, adding that the peace and socio-economic development of Nigeria remained paramount.