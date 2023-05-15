A House of Representative-elect on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC), Makki Abubakar Yalleman, who had earlier, signified interest to contest the speakership in the national assembly, has bowed out and thrown his support for Tajudeen Abbas

Yalleman an elected member from Jigawa state, while speaking with pressmen in Kano on Monday said that he was “very comfortable with the decision of the APC that finally zoned Speakership to North West with Abbas in mind”

APC favoured candidate for the position of the Speaker 10th Assembly, Tajudeen Abbas inched closer to the plum job on Monday sequel to the decision of a major Aspirant, Makki Abubakar Yalleman to drop out of the race.

It will be recalled that the North West geopolitical region had in the last 23 years of participatory democracy in Nigeria produced the likes of Salisu Buhari, Ghali Umar Na’aba, Aminu Bello Masari, and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as Speakers of the 360 man House of Representatives.

When asked whether he would step down for Tajudeen Abbas, he replied in the affirmative, “Yes why not.”

It will also be recalled that Hon Yalleman who had fought for his party to zone the position to the North West region of Nigeria explained further that his decision and sacrifice was rooted in “Party supremacy”.

Yalleman had a couple of weeks ago told the world that his home state, Jigawa deserves to produce the next Speaker of the House of Representatives in the light of its contribution to APC’s victory in the just concluded 2023 general elections

He, however, said “In the recent history of participatory democracy in Nigeria, Kano, Katsina, and Sokoto states from Northwest Nigeria have all produced the leadership of the 360-man National Assembly.

He had earlier stated that ”considering the role Jigawa state played to bring about the continuity of APC government, you will not but agree with me that this time around, Jigawa deserves to produce the next speaker.”

Makki, a ranking member of the Green House made it clear that he is not a surrogate in the race, as he expressed confidence that he would win the race.

Yalleman stressed, “I have made it clear, that I’m not a surrogate in the race, I believe in my ability, and capacity to lead the 360-man Assembly, and I am in the race to win the trophy for Nigerian democracy.”





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE