Nigerian sensational chef, Hilda Baci is on a quest to break the Guinness Book of Records for the Longest Time for Cooking, after extending her initial record time of 97 hours to 100 hours.

Hilda Baci who was initially scheduled to stop at 3 pm Nigerian Time has now been rescheduled to stop at 8 pm.

Her initial bid to break the record and now extend the record has also galvanised a lot of support on Social Media and among the elite in Nigeria with President Muhammadu Buhari, President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, Lagos State Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu all having come out to support her.

The former Guinness World Record holder was an Indian woman identified as Lata Tondon who held the record at 87 hours, 45 minutes.

Sending in her support for Hilda who is a few hours away from breaking her record, Lata wrote;

“All the best Hilda. Hope to see you on the official site of the Guinness Book Of World Record soon!!!”

