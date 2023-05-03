National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu has said the party was not in a hurry to take a position on zoning of presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly.

Adamu made the declaration on Wednesday while speaking with journalists after a meeting of the APC National Working Committee (NEC) that lasted for over four hours.

He said the zoning of offices of presiding officers was not part of the agenda and further noted that no formal pronouncement would emanate from the party national secretariat on the much expected zoning arrangement without the input of President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said:” No, that isn’t what today’s meeting is about . When we will do the zoning meeting, we won’t just go as a party, zoning has to take a long the man who has the mandate of this country, that’s the president elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He travelled after the election and he came back only last week. We have to carry him along and we can’t also stop those who are ambitious, who have zonal interest or individual interest, we can’t deny them . For as long as that is there, we have to find a way to, as long as that is there, we have to find a way, persuasively, to reach some level of understanding. That is what we are working on. It isn’t a one day affair. “

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Barrister Felix Morka also appealed to party faithful to exercise patience even as he declared that there was no timeline to the formal unveiling of the zoning arrangement.

“We are not wasting time. There is no timeline to do so. The zoning is something that the party does. It is a mechanism by which the party is able to make decisions and afford those who are interested in competing for power in the leadership of the 10th National Assembly to do so with a minimum rift and rancour. To do so peacefully and seamlessly. So there is no timeline to that. We are not in hurry. We want to do it right.

“The chairman just said this required very exhaustive consultation not just of the leadership of the party but also of those who are aspiring. So, whatever the party comes up with, by way of formula will be acceptable with minimum friction. It is important that the consultation is done and it is done properly. That is what is going on right now.”

On the raging crisis of confidence rocking the national secretariat of the party, Morka revealed that a trouble shooting adhoc committee has been set up.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE