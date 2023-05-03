Leading entertainment content streaming service, Airtel TV, announced the winners of its first super skit-makers contest today at its Airtel headquarters, Ikoyi, with prizes ranging from N250,000 to N1, 000,000.

Launched in March 2023, the Airtel TV super skit-makers competition is an initiative by the fledgling platform, to recognize and reward the country’s outstanding talent in the emerging online skits genre.

The star winner, Qudus Shokunbi, received the unprecedented N1, 000,000 cash reward and a scholarship to Del-York Creative Academy, a top film school in Lagos.

This star award was followed by additional prizes to other winners and contestants. Second and third-place winners were presented with cash prizes of N500,000, and N250,000, respectively, alongside film school scholarships to Del-York Creative Academy. For their notable participation, makers of the top 10 most viewed videos that were entered into the competition also received branded Airtel TV merchandise.

Speaking at the event, Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Femi Oshinlaja said, “Airtel Nigeria is excited to host the Skit-Makers and celebrate the incredible contributions of young skit makers to the comedy genre in particular, and Nigerian entertainment in general. We believe in supporting and promoting creativity in Nigeria, and with Airtel TV, we are thrilled to recognize and reward the impact of these talented creators.”

He added: “We hope that the prizes will not only serve as a form of recognition for the winners but also as a source of inspiration to other aspiring skit makers.”

Sharing a similar sentiment, Shokunbi, expressed his gratitude to Airtel TV for boosting the art form. “I am happy that Airtel TV organised this competition and offered this large prize. Their support will go a long way to encourage more youths to produce more creative skits,” he said.

