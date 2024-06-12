The Senator representing Ondo Central senatorial district, Senator Adeniyi Adegbonmire, has rolled out the scorecard of his impactful representation in the past year to mark his first anniversary as a member of the National Assembly.

Adegbonmire disclosed that he has sponsored three bills since he was elected to the Senate, contrary to a report claiming he has not sponsored any bills in the past year.

According to the federal lawmaker, the three bills, which focus on the development of his constituency and the state, have gone through their first reading in the Senate. He described the report that he has not sponsored any bills since his inauguration at the National Assembly in June last year as incorrect.

Adegbonmire stated that the presentations of the three bills he sponsored were made on the floor of the Senate and were reported in the media.

Adegbonmire, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture Colleges and Institutions, as well as the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters, explained that he has also impacted the people of his constituency through various projects.

He said he is currently lobbying for federal employment opportunities for young graduates from the Ondo Central senatorial district.

Speaking through his Senior Legislative Aide, Hon. Bolarinde Akinloye, the Senator listed the three bills, which include the establishment of the Federal University of Agriculture, Akure, Ondo State, the bill for the establishment of the Federal University Akure Teaching Hospital, and the bill for the establishment of the Federal University of Art, Culture, Science, and Tourism, Igbara Oke, Ifedore LGA.

He listed other achievements of the Senator, including “influencing the dualization of the Akure-Ondo-Ore Highway into the 2024 National Budget, which was signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Facilitating employment of indigenes of Ondo Central into federal government jobs, which include the Nigerian Police Force, Army, Fire Services, and the donation of a Multi-Million Naira Digital Library to the NBA Akure Branch.

“Donating funds for the procurement of a transformer for Bagbe Community, Ondo West LGA, and several other communities in the Ondo Central Senatorial District.

“Grading and maintenance of the 30km Oke Iya Community Road along Ijoka Akure South LGA, which had long been abandoned by past governments, thereby bringing untold hardships to landlords and residents of the area. Grading and maintenance of Abo-Oluwa Ijigba 2 Community Road in Akure South LGA.”

Other projects carried out include “grading and maintenance of the old board road, Oda Community in Akure South LGA, and renovation of LA Primary School Erinla, Ondo West LGA.

“Procurement of UTME/JAMB forms for over 300 students with scholarships for the two best-performing students (male and female) in each of the six LGAs.

“Distribution of fertilizer to the Farmers Association in Ondo State as part of activities to boost agricultural production and food sufficiency.

“Distribution of 600 bags of Federal Government palliative rice, which was facilitated by him to residents across his constituency, including interest groups, Christian and Muslim communities, to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal. Payment of tuition fees for law graduates into Nigerian Law Schools.”